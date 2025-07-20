LETTER: Generous public pension benefits a cause for concern

Why are the local, state and federal employee retirement benefits never mentioned when it comes to cutting costs? Those benefits are paid by the government employees and the public. The benefits the employees receive in programs such as the Nevada Public Employees Retirement System far outpace the average Social Security benefits due their large salaries.

Why does Social Security always seem to be the scapegoat when the government has “robbed” from the Social Security Trust Fund for decades? Social Security has no public funds put into it. It is the employees and private employers who contribute the money that funds it.

I believe that PERS funds should be put into the Social Security pot, PERS discontinued and all government employees should be put on Social Security. With the salaries the government employees receive, Social Security would be solvent immediately.