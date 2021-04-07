68°F
Letters

LETTER: George Floyd case goes to trial

David Ballard Las Vegas
April 6, 2021 - 9:01 pm
 
(Getty Images)
In all situations, it is important to know all the facts. From the very beginning of the George Floyd incident, it was left out that the store owner had requested that Mr. Floyd come back to address the phony $20 bill. As I understand it, Mr. Floyd refused. I am sure when the store owner called 911 that was part of the conversation.

So the police responding to the call already knew that they were dealing with a difficult person.

The police in their jobs deal with difficult people all the time. I am not approving of the knee on the neck procedure the police used. But in a lot of police confrontations, it starts with non-compliance, a very bad start to any police incident. When will people learn so they can live?

