LETTER: Georgia DA is dreaming about trying 19 people at once

Republican presidential candidate former president Donald Trump greets people after speaking at the Republican Party of Iowa's 2023 Lincoln Dinner in Des Moines, Iowa, Friday, July 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Having experience with the logistics and security of criminal trials with multiple defendants, I was taken aback when the district attorney in Georgia said she was going to try all 19 defendants in the latest Donald Trump indictment at once. With 19 defendants and a minimum of 38 attorneys, the potential for chaos and confusion is evident. The burden for the jury to ascertain the facts is increased. As is the time such a trial would take.

The notoriety of the defendants and the talk of televising the trial puts a tremendous strain on providing security. This trial, as stated by the DA, is almost as ridiculous as the charges in the indictment.