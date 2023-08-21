LETTER: Georgia DA is dreaming about trying 19 people at once
Having experience with the logistics and security of criminal trials with multiple defendants, I was taken aback when the district attorney in Georgia said she was going to try all 19 defendants in the latest Donald Trump indictment at once. With 19 defendants and a minimum of 38 attorneys, the potential for chaos and confusion is evident. The burden for the jury to ascertain the facts is increased. As is the time such a trial would take.
The notoriety of the defendants and the talk of televising the trial puts a tremendous strain on providing security. This trial, as stated by the DA, is almost as ridiculous as the charges in the indictment.