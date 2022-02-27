LETTER: Get cellphones out of school

An Aug. 1, 2017, file photo, shows a call log displayed via an AT&T app on a cellphone in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux, File)

Cellphones are going to cause the downfall of Western civilization as we know it. Let me explain.

I retired from being a teacher in the Clark County School District a number of years ago and currently substitute teach in eight high schools. I know what the district policy is concerning cellphones. Most teachers have the policy posted on their wall. The substitute instructions usually include the policy. Rather than do the assignment, many students are constantly on their phones, playing games, texting, watching videos, etc.

Very few schools and most teachers do not follow the regulation, with one exception. My hat goes off to Durango High School. Not only do they follow the regulation, but they also include specific instructions to a substitute teacher on how to confiscate a cellphone. They don’t mess around. Unlike the other schools where I substitute teach, I rarely have an issue with cellphones when I teach there.

Much like the Soviet Union during the Cold War, the Chinese want to rule the world. They are passing us in almost every measurable metric in education. I doubt that they put up with cellphone nonsense in their schools. When they decide to invade us, we won’t even notice. We’ll be glued to our cellphones and too preoccupied to even notice.