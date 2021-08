Taliban fighters take control of Afghan presidential palace after the Afghan President Ashraf Ghani fled the country, in Kabul, Afghanistan, Sunday, Aug. 15, 2021. (AP Photo/Zabi Karimi)

What were we doing in Afghanistan after we killed Osama Bin laden? The Russians had more brains than our military commanders. They figured out that you’ll never get 50 different tribes to agree on anything. We lost thousands of our military personnel for people who won’t even defend their own country. Our government should hold their heads in shame, and that’s both parties.