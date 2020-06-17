87°F
Letters

LETTER: Get rid of Confederate statues

David Adams Las Vegas
June 16, 2020 - 9:00 pm
 

President Donald Trump has indicated that he doesn’t like “losers” such as John McCain (a comment which was an insult to an American hero). Yet he is opposing the renaming of military bases that were named after some of the biggest “losers” in our history. These men fought against the United States, and they were on the losing side as well.

How can the president now support these “losers”? How can our country continue memorializing men who were traitors to their country? Isn’t it time to rename those bases after genuine American heroes instead of traitors?

