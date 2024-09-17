LETTER: Get the national anthem right

Persons selected to sing the “Star Spangled Banner” in public should be vetted to see if they know the meaning of the words “perilous fight.” Apparently many don’t because, too often, I hear, “peril-less fight,” and it makes me cringe because the meanings are opposites. The proper response to such an atrocity at a sports venue, rather than applause, should be a silent cringe. I’m amazed at what passes for education these days.