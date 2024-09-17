70°F
Letters

LETTER: Get the national anthem right

Lady Gaga sings the national anthem during President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration at the U.S. ...
Lady Gaga sings the national anthem during President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration at the U.S. Capitol in Washington on Jan. 20, 2021. (Saul Loeb(Saul Loeb/Pool Photo via AP, File)
Robert N. Summers Las Vegas
September 16, 2024 - 9:12 pm
 

Persons selected to sing the “Star Spangled Banner” in public should be vetted to see if they know the meaning of the words “perilous fight.” Apparently many don’t because, too often, I hear, “peril-less fight,” and it makes me cringe because the meanings are opposites. The proper response to such an atrocity at a sports venue, rather than applause, should be a silent cringe. I’m amazed at what passes for education these days.

