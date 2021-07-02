LETTER: Get vaccinated now

I’m amazed at the number of individuals who still won’t get the COVID vaccine.

Why is the Vegas economy starting to heat up? The vaccine.

Why are workers returning back to work? The vaccine.

Why are more restaurants/bars at full capacity? The vaccine.

Why can we go see the Knights/Aviators and hopefully the Raiders? The vaccine.

I have a friend whose doctor advised not to get the shot. That’s OK. At least, the attempt was there.

Let’s show we are Vegas strong and please get the shot, if not for you, for your loved ones, friends, co-workers and anyone you come in contact with.