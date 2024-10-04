85°F
Letters

LETTER: Getting a good laugh

LETTER: ‘Deadly’ heat in Las Vegas
LETTER: The cost of driving in Las Vegas
LETTER: Big money in Las Vegas non-profits
LETTER: Question 7 and ballot security
Bruce Feher Las Vegas
October 3, 2024 - 9:02 pm
 

Your Sept. 27 editorial, “Voter ID measure just plain old common sense,” gave me a chuckle. Common sense and government are at two different ends of the spectrum.

LETTER: The cost of driving in Las Vegas
Randy Kornfield Henderson

Auto insurance rates are soaring. I am in favor of anything that will lower the cost of mandated insurance policies.

LETTER: Big money in Las Vegas non-profits
Roland Rogers North Las Vegas

I read in a recent Review-Journal that some CEOs of nonprofits were earning up to $552,000 a year. This is disgraceful.

LETTER: Question 7 and ballot security
Gus Bahleda Henderson

Are you a fan of mail-in voting? Be aware that there are changes if Question 7 passes.

LETTER: If Democrats run the show in Carson City …
John Anastasoff Kingman, Arizona

Your Sept. 22 article on what Nevada would look like with a Democrat supermajority in the Legislature can be summed up in one word: California.

LETTER: When is a grocery store deal not a deal?
Edward Allen Las Vegas

I’m required to carry a cellphone with a monthly subscription fee that the grocer doesn’t even see, or I can’t buy the product for the sale price?

LETTER: An alternative to bombing
Bob Kaluza Henderson

I am delighted to hear that Mr. Lee may understand that rent control will destroy a city.

LETTER: Donald Trump remains a threat to the republic
Michael Chapman Las Vegas

There is nothing in Mr. Trump’s behavior as president that compels the conclusion he is not a threat to democracy: just the opposite, actually.

