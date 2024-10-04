LETTER: Getting a good laugh
Voter ID and government common sense.
Your Sept. 27 editorial, “Voter ID measure just plain old common sense,” gave me a chuckle. Common sense and government are at two different ends of the spectrum.
How do we know when we don’t have the records?
Auto insurance rates are soaring. I am in favor of anything that will lower the cost of mandated insurance policies.
I read in a recent Review-Journal that some CEOs of nonprofits were earning up to $552,000 a year. This is disgraceful.
Are you a fan of mail-in voting? Be aware that there are changes if Question 7 passes.
Your Sept. 22 article on what Nevada would look like with a Democrat supermajority in the Legislature can be summed up in one word: California.
Looks like the new Pac 12 will simply be the old Mountain West conference. So what’s the point?
I’m required to carry a cellphone with a monthly subscription fee that the grocer doesn’t even see, or I can’t buy the product for the sale price?
I am delighted to hear that Mr. Lee may understand that rent control will destroy a city.
The mandated three-day-a-week “fall” watering schedule is unreasonable while the temperatures are still at 100 degrees and above.
There is nothing in Mr. Trump’s behavior as president that compels the conclusion he is not a threat to democracy: just the opposite, actually.