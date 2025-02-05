LETTER: Getting around the hot water heater problem

In follow-up to the Jan. 27 letter “Just a waste,” in which the writer laments the waste in larger homes when hot water is needed but it takes two minutes for it to reach the tap:

With hot water heaters commonly located in garages, it’s normal to have a long distance for hot water to travel to the tap. This is a significant water waste each month. Furthermore, energy is wasted that was used to heat that wasted water. The letter writer would like a rule for new homes requiring on-demand heaters on upper floors. Good idea. But what about thousands of existing homes?

I have installed an after-market hot water circulating pump and an under-sink sensor valve that provides immediate hot water for a distant sink. It’s worked great in several homes over the years, and my wife loves it. These are available at big box and online stores and are a small DIY project. Check out this solution to save money and water.