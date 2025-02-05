61°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Letters

LETTER: Getting around the hot water heater problem

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
More Stories
Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. (AP Photo/Rod Lamkey, Jr.)
LETTER: RFK Jr. isn’t the right man for the job
The United States, Japan and South Korea pledged to cooperate more closely on building more res ...
COMMENTARY: U.S. must build independent mineral supply chain
Las Vegas Review-Journal
LETTER: More fiscal folly at the Clark County School District
President Donald Trump. (Sean McKeag/The Citizens' Voice via AP)
LETTER: Trump is at war with Americans
Brian Croft Henderson
February 4, 2025 - 9:01 pm
 

In follow-up to the Jan. 27 letter “Just a waste,” in which the writer laments the waste in larger homes when hot water is needed but it takes two minutes for it to reach the tap:

With hot water heaters commonly located in garages, it’s normal to have a long distance for hot water to travel to the tap. This is a significant water waste each month. Furthermore, energy is wasted that was used to heat that wasted water. The letter writer would like a rule for new homes requiring on-demand heaters on upper floors. Good idea. But what about thousands of existing homes?

I have installed an after-market hot water circulating pump and an under-sink sensor valve that provides immediate hot water for a distant sink. It’s worked great in several homes over the years, and my wife loves it. These are available at big box and online stores and are a small DIY project. Check out this solution to save money and water.

MOST READ
In case you missed it
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Las Vegas Review-Journal
LETTER: More fiscal folly at the Clark County School District
H. Pytel Las Vegas

I was stunned when I read the Thursday article regarding the cancellation of the early-bird math program for 60 students at Rogich Middle School due to “budget concerns.”

President Donald Trump. (Sean McKeag/The Citizens' Voice via AP)
LETTER: Trump is at war with Americans
Denise Marcella Las Vegas

The president is conducting a shock-and-awe campaign to attack our culture, values and history.

A firefighter sets up a hose while fighting the Palisades Fire in Mandeville Canyon on Saturday ...
LETTER: California fires and the bogeyman of global warming
T. Mayer Las Vegas

Let’s look more deeply into the causes and contributing factors of these recent fire outbreaks without going down the path of chasing the boogeyman of global warming.

President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
LETTER: Big changes for America since Jan. 20
Gordon Hurst Las Vegas

Another big change is that criminals who are illegally in our country will, as of Jan. 20, no longer be allowed to remain here.

The White House in Washington. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File)
LETTER: The Trump whirlwind
Jim Veltri Las Vegas

What else can we expect? This is going to be a long four years for many Americans.

(Getty Images)
LETTER: Bishop brings message of Jesus to Trump
Elizabeth Zivanov North Las Vegas

The amount of uproar over the homily preached at the presidential prayer service has been surprising, to say the least.

MORE STORIES