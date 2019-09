(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

I just drove down U.S. highway 95, admiring the beautiful HOV lane next to me. However, no one was in it. The other lanes are bumper-to-bumper.

Nevada Highway Patrol officials are proud of all the citations they are issuing to hard-working citizens who stray into this lane. Tell me again: Why do we need this lane? All drivers are paying the same amount of fuel tax.