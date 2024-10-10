80°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Letters

LETTER: Give Biden a break on the economy

President Joe Biden. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
President Joe Biden. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
More Stories
Russian President Vladimir Putin. (Mikhail Metzel, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)
LETTER: Russian logic
AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File
LETTER: Threatened dock strike leads to panic buying
Las Vegas Review-Journal
LETTER: Program helps children explore the wonder of Nevada
President Joe Biden. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
LETTER: Our political class needs to learn economics
John Neiman Las Vegas
October 9, 2024 - 9:01 pm
 

It seems that we have forgotten how the pandemic wreaked havoc on our economy. The pandemic hit the last year of Donald Trump’s presidency and continued for more than two years into Joe Biden’s administration. When Mr. Trump left office, unemployment was 6.3 percent with a negative 3.5 percent GDP for 2020. By April 2020, 22 million jobs were lost with an unemployment rate spike to 14.8 percent as the economy shut down.

When Mr. Biden took office in January 2021 there were more than 3,000 COVID deaths every day. As the vaccines took hold, the economy began to open up in early 2022. Unfortunately, the world-wide supply chain had been severely disrupted and couldn’t respond quickly as the spending public came out of seclusion. As a result, the inflation rate went up to 9.1 percent in June 2022 due to a greater demand than supply. This required the Fed to increase the prime interest rates.

Now, inflation is getting under control with rates around 2.5 percent and the Fed has begun reducing the prime lending rate. Unemployment has been around 4 percent for 24 consecutive months, and the stock market has hit record highs.

When people say that the economy was better under Mr. Trump than Mr. Biden, it’s important to remember the three years of COVID that severely impacted our economy. According to economists, our economy has recovered much better than most of the industrialized world.

MOST READ
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Russian President Vladimir Putin. (Mikhail Metzel, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)
LETTER: Russian logic
Tony Kyriacou Henderson

Criminals fighting in a criminal war started by a criminal.

Las Vegas Review-Journal
LETTER: Program helps children explore the wonder of Nevada
Terri Janison Las Vegas The writer is executive director of Friends of Red Rock Canyon.

Friends of Red Rock Canyon was honored to be one of 23 programs chosen for the 2024 Nevada Outdoor Education and Recreation Grant Program. We must continue to support programs such as this.

President Joe Biden. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
LETTER: Our political class needs to learn economics
Thomas J. Grigsby Las Vegas

We should make it mandatory for junior high and high school students to take economics classes. It appears many of our elected politicians have not.

Former President Donald Trump. (Sean McKeag/The Citizens' Voice via AP)
LETTER: On disaster aid, Trump was a disaster
Joe Medrano North Las Vegas

I find Victor Joecks’ commentary amusing. His logic has holes wide enough for a hurricane to pass through.

A coyote wanders at Lake Mead in this Jan. 12, 2017, file photo. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas R ...
LETTER: Time to ban wildlife killing contests in Nevada
Fred Voltz Boulder City

Why should we allow the mass slaughter of any wildlife species? Is this any different than condoning random mass shootings of innocent people by a deranged individual or group?

(AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)
LETTER: Those deceptive ads about Question 3
Michaela Protin Las Vegas

I don’t think the measure would win the popular vote if people really understood what it was all about.

MORE STORIES