LETTER: Give thanks to oil companies?

I found Victor Joecks’ Wednesday column, “Remember to give thanks for fossil fuels,” almost humorous. Yes, give thanks this weekend to those same companies that brought you the Exxon Valdez oil spill in Alaska, the oil spill from the offshore platform in the Gulf of Mexico and the recent spill off the coast of California. Perhaps we should add Dow Chemical to this list for their introduction of Roundup? Advocating that we grovel to the oil companies is so far out of touch with the reality it is scary.