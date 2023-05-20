LETTER: Give the religious fanatics no quarter

(Getty Images)

The same religious mindset that sought to outlaw alcohol in hopes of making our country better created the gangsters who provided the alcohol the nation wanted. That same religious mindset that sought to outlaw drugs to make our country better created the cartels that provide the drugs Americans buy.

That’s the same religious mindset in modern society that seeks to outlaw abortion in hopes of making our country better.

They don’t learn. They don’t care. You must live your life like them or spend your eternity fighting them. They don’t give up. Give them no quarter.