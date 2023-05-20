83°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Letters

LETTER: Give the religious fanatics no quarter

Rick Reynolds Las Vegas
May 19, 2023 - 9:01 pm
 
Wooden cross on a simple steeple set against a sunny summer blue sky.
(Getty Images)

The same religious mindset that sought to outlaw alcohol in hopes of making our country better created the gangsters who provided the alcohol the nation wanted. That same religious mindset that sought to outlaw drugs to make our country better created the cartels that provide the drugs Americans buy.

That’s the same religious mindset in modern society that seeks to outlaw abortion in hopes of making our country better.

They don’t learn. They don’t care. You must live your life like them or spend your eternity fighting them. They don’t give up. Give them no quarter.

MOST READ
1
Nazi quote prompts Summerlin school to recall yearbooks
Nazi quote prompts Summerlin school to recall yearbooks
2
A’s, Clark County trying to bridge $75M Las Vegas ballpark tax funding gap
A’s, Clark County trying to bridge $75M Las Vegas ballpark tax funding gap
3
MSG Sphere’s latest issue: Blocked views for U2 shows
MSG Sphere’s latest issue: Blocked views for U2 shows
4
2 women charged in killing, robbery at Caesars Palace
2 women charged in killing, robbery at Caesars Palace
5
Bodycam footage shows aftermath of deadly Henry Ruggs crash
Bodycam footage shows aftermath of deadly Henry Ruggs crash
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
The U.S. Capitol is seen in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)
LETTER: Debt ceiling fight is about spending
Ray Kolander Las Vegas

Reducing government spending to 2020 levels is the responsible thing to do, and it is way past time to cut the enormous fat in the federal government.

The Nevada State Legislature Building. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
LETTER: State senator is on the hot seat
David Lyons Las Vegas

So state Sen. Dina Neal, D-North Las Vegas, is being investigated for meddling with a federal gran

More stories
LETTER: Joe Biden spends us into oblivion
LETTER: Joe Biden spends us into oblivion
LETTER: President, Congresss need to address our spending problem
LETTER: President, Congresss need to address our spending problem
LETTER: Joe Biden is just too old
LETTER: Joe Biden is just too old
LETTER: Abraham Lincoln didn’t win a majority of the popular vote
LETTER: Abraham Lincoln didn’t win a majority of the popular vote
LETTER: Easy answer for tired high school students
LETTER: Easy answer for tired high school students
LETTER: Raiders owner should keep quiet about the A’s
LETTER: Raiders owner should keep quiet about the A’s