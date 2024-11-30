LETTER: Give the sanctuary city mayors what they want

I see that there are a number of leaders from “sanctuary cities,” such as Denver Mayor Mike Johnston, who will protest against the deportation of migrants who have entered our country illegally. He and many others vow to do whatever they can to make it difficult for immigration enforcement agencies to do their jobs. My suggestion regarding these folks would be to let them have what they wish for.

Do not go after any illegal immigrants in their jurisdictions. Make a statement that, because these leaders wish to protect people who have violated our laws, they are on their own and that our attention will go to those areas that wish to have our border secured. I have every confidence that they would change their position very quickly. Most certainly many of their constituents would demand it.

It’s easy to act tough when you feel you are unaffected by your comments and wish to be looked upon as being sweet and sensitive. Believe me, they would all become Mayor Eric Adams of New York City once the walls close in and they are the only ones left with a city of people they need to house, feed, teach and support with taxpayer dollars.