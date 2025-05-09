76°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Letters

LETTER: Give Ukraine back its nukes

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. (AP Photo/Olivier Matthys)
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. (AP Photo/Olivier Matthys)
More Stories
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
LETTER: Much ado about a minor Las Vegas robbery
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
LETTER: Clark County conflice of interest allegations
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
LETTER: The law and wrong-way driving in Nevada
AP Photo/Alan Diaz
LETTER: Tariffs and new jobs
Ricky Kendall Las Vegas
May 8, 2025 - 9:01 pm
 

In response to the Monday Associated Press article, “Putin hopes no nuclear weapons are needed”: Russia has the world’s largest atomic arsenal because Ukraine turned its nuclear weapons over to Russia as part of the Budapest Memorandum. Ukraine’s sovereignty would be guaranteed if it turned over its nuclear arsenal to Russia to be dismantled. The memorandum promise was broken the second Russia entered Ukraine to acquire territory.

It’s time to renew Ukraine’s nuclear arsenal, in the dark of night if necessary. Then the nation can negotiate with Russia on an even playing field. People will respond in horror, “What about World War III and a nuclear war?” Putin’s oligarchs are not going to allow him to start a nuclear war that would blow up their castles. And what’s to keep any nation with nukes from making the same threat to a neighbor’s territory?

We need to stop being played. Call Putin’s bluff. I’m so sick of living in fear, and I think everyone is.

MOST READ
In case you missed it
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
LETTER: Rules of the road
Ron Moers Henderson

Motorcyclists must pay extra special attention.

Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye
LETTER: A way forward on Las Vegas homelessness
Terrance Deuel Las Vegas

If you’re tired of walking past people in crisis and pretending it’s not your problem, speak up. Demand more from city, county and state officials.

MORE STORIES