The high occupancy vehicle lanes are largely empty in both directions on Interstate 15 near the East Flamingo Road exit on Thursday, June 20, 2019, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

In his Thursday letter, Eric Hamdeed tells us that the state should charge us to use the HOV lanes as a way to make extra money. So we paid for the highway to be developed. The state then took one lane away from us and made it an HOV lane. Mr. Hamdeed now wants the state to take it away a second time by making us pay for it again.

Please take these California ideas to California.