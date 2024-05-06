60°F
LETTER: Giving Donald Trump a pass

Former President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Las Vegas Review-Journal
Hank Schmidt Las Vegas
May 5, 2024 - 9:01 pm
 

A number of letter writers to the Review-Journal have expressed the opinion that the many indictments of Donald Trump are politically motivated. Some concede his crimes but excuse them because “every successful businessman has a little bit of larceny in him,” as one wrote. That is rubbish. I was a businessman and had opportunities to act in an unethical and illegal manner, but didn’t. Mr. Trump doesn’t get a pass on that.

As for his politically motivated indictments — the so-called “witch hunts” — time will tell. Listen to the evidence that will be presented at his trials before reaching any conclusions. And remember that those giving the most damning testimony against Mr. Trump will likely be Republicans. Republicans who worked for Mr. Trump. Appointed by Mr. Trump. Contributed to his campaigns. And voted for Mr. Trump. How in God’s name is that a “witch hunt”?

An artist rendering of Brightline West is displayed during the groundbreaking ceremony of Brig ...
LETTER: Highways will go the way of the horse and buggy
Joanne Leovy Las Vegas

I personally can't wait to give up the soporific scenery, racetrack-like mentality and beautiful Baker bathroom stops of the Interstate 15 car commute in favor of a sleek, smooth train.

