LETTER: Giving tax breaks to Hollywood would be great for Nevada

I am writing in support of the proposal that would fund film production and infrastructure in Nevada.

I have a granddaughter who graduated two years ago from UNLV with a degree in video production and editing. She wrote, edited, produced and acted in a five-minute short film that has been recently shown in Vegas and elsewhere. Our community is full of many talented professionals who are anxious to use their talents and creativity here in our own city.

Las Vegas can rank right alongside Hollywood, Vancouver, Georgia and anywhere else when it comes to talented professionals, world-class scenery and outstanding potential. Legislators should not overlook the huge potential revenue and tourism implications of bringing top-flight film production to Nevada … and Las Vegas in particular.

I understand two facilities are already under consideration (one near the new Durango casino and the other a Sony-backed facility in Summerlin). Additional films shot here in Vegas will greatly increase our tourism (and revenue potential).