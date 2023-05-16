85°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Letters

LETTER: Giving tax breaks to Hollywood would be great for Nevada

Roger J. Clough Las Vegas
May 15, 2023 - 9:00 pm
 
The Nevada State Legislature Building (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
The Nevada State Legislature Building (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

I am writing in support of the proposal that would fund film production and infrastructure in Nevada.

I have a granddaughter who graduated two years ago from UNLV with a degree in video production and editing. She wrote, edited, produced and acted in a five-minute short film that has been recently shown in Vegas and elsewhere. Our community is full of many talented professionals who are anxious to use their talents and creativity here in our own city.

Las Vegas can rank right alongside Hollywood, Vancouver, Georgia and anywhere else when it comes to talented professionals, world-class scenery and outstanding potential. Legislators should not overlook the huge potential revenue and tourism implications of bringing top-flight film production to Nevada … and Las Vegas in particular.

I understand two facilities are already under consideration (one near the new Durango casino and the other a Sony-backed facility in Summerlin). Additional films shot here in Vegas will greatly increase our tourism (and revenue potential).

MOST READ
1
Poker legend Doyle Brunson dies at 89
Poker legend Doyle Brunson dies at 89
2
RJ exclusive: Bally’s Corp. chairman hopes free land helps push A’s deal to completion
RJ exclusive: Bally’s Corp. chairman hopes free land helps push A’s deal to completion
3
Channel 3 grounds helicopter; news director leaves
Channel 3 grounds helicopter; news director leaves
4
Sick New World makes its sold-out, sweaty debut — PHOTOS
Sick New World makes its sold-out, sweaty debut — PHOTOS
5
Crowd of 10,000 expected at free Deadmau5 show
Crowd of 10,000 expected at free Deadmau5 show
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
(Getty Images)
LETTER: We all had ancestors who were slaves
Nicholas P. Gartner Henderson

The science is clear: Every single human being on the planet has ancestors who were slaves. Reparations for everyone!

Solar panels in Boulder City photographed on Friday, July 2, 2019, in Henderson. (Bizuayehu Tes ...
LETTER: Green energy contradictions
Jack Corrick Boulder City

Rapid enviros oppose mining the materials necessary for a renewable revolution.

The Las Vegas Strip skyline as seen in Las Vegas on Thursday, June 1, 2017. (Las Vegas Review-J ...
LETTER: A’s making a mistake with stadium location
Jerry Peckinpaugh Las Vegas

If they want our tax dollars and want a 70 percent local fan base, then the A’s need to reconsider their thinking of the Strip as the stadium location.

More stories for you
Schedule, TV info for Golden Knights-Stars playoff series
Schedule, TV info for Golden Knights-Stars playoff series
‘Out-of-state interest’ in Las Vegas is dropping. And so are rents
‘Out-of-state interest’ in Las Vegas is dropping. And so are rents
Golden Knights learn opponent for Western Conference Final
Golden Knights learn opponent for Western Conference Final
Mom wins $200K Mother’s Day poker jackpot at Strip casino
Mom wins $200K Mother’s Day poker jackpot at Strip casino
Las Vegas bookmaker inducted into Sports Betting Hall of Fame
Las Vegas bookmaker inducted into Sports Betting Hall of Fame
More students awarded scholarships named for slain Metro officers
More students awarded scholarships named for slain Metro officers