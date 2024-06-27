LETTER: Glass houses

Politics is a two-way street. In a recent letter, Dana Rideout points out that Donald Trump was pandering for votes by saying at a Las Vegas rally that he would eliminate taxes on tip income. She goes on to make a point about how Nevada tip earners will believe anything he says.

On the other side of the road, we have a president who, against Supreme Court order, continues to forgive student loan debt to pander for votes.

Both sides of the road are filled with potholes of corruption. It would be great if people had the integrity to show both sides of the issues and clearly outline the corruption in both lanes whenever they want to make a political statement.