LETTER: Global warming and Las Vegas high temperatures

Delcia Lopez/The Monitor via AP, File

Reading the “Record Highs for October” in the Review-Journal was interesting. Out of those 31 days, only one record high was set within the past eight years — of the rest, one was from 11 years ago, two from 20, a few from 27 years ago and the rest (25 days) were “record highs” from at least 31 years ago. Considering the “rate of acceleration” we’ve been told climate change is achieving, wouldn’t you expect more records over the past 10 years? Certainly the past five.