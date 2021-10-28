63°F
LETTER: Global warming and Las Vegas water

Thomas Kierstead North Las Vegas
October 27, 2021 - 9:01 pm
 
Lake Mead and the Hoover Dam on Tuesday, June 8, 2021, in Boulder City, Nev. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

These days, we have a lot of global warming based on hot air from our elected officials. Funny, though. When you take an issue such as the fact that we are going to run out of water in Las Vegas sooner versus later, elected officials from the city, county or elsewhere have little to say. This might be a good thing to bring up because our Democrat triple crown still wishes to spend $3.5 trillion.

Without water, Las Vegas will not be the Sin City of lore, and the Golden Knights will have to switch to roller derby.

