LETTER: Global warming deniers and local disaster relief

Michael Mas Las Vegas
August 1, 2022 - 9:00 pm
 
The world's tallest thermometer in Baker, Calif. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

For a generation, we have heard experts report on “global warming” and “climate change.” We have experienced an increase in the frequency and intensity of catastrophic weather events. Whenever attempts to address this crisis have been introduced into Congress, they have been met with denial and contempt. Yet when areas of the country have experienced catastrophic storms and flooding, their representatives have quickly requested disaster relief.

I believe that, if senators or representatives vote against environmental policies that fail to combat the climate change crisis, their votes should be considered as a waiver voiding their states’ from receiving any federal relief. Vote with wisdom, we’re on your side. Vote against science, you’re on your own.

