LETTER: God help the law-abiding citizens of Nevada

I was appalled, but not surprised, to read the Oct. 8 commentary by Craig Davis about his experience when he tried to submit an incident report about being dangerously harassed on the road. I appreciate everything our police officers do, and I know they are understaffed and up against insurmountable odds. But it’s very frustrating to be robbed, harassed, etc, and feel like nothing is going to be done.

Our house was robbed in 2004. It took four hours for a police officer to come out and take a report. The robber left fingerprints, and we were told it shouldn’t be a problem to get some pieces of jewelry back because they had names etched on them. Well, pawn shops will hold items a month, but it took four months for the prints to come back.

So I understand Mr. Davis’s frustration. God help the law-abiding citizens of Nevada.