LETTER: God would likely align himself with the Democrats

God, who loved us all and through his only son gave to the poor and fed the hungry, would likely align politically with the Democrats if he were to visit 2023 America.

In this Nov. 7, 2020, file photo Vice President-elect Kamala Harris holds hands with President-elect Joe Biden and her husband Doug Emhoff as they celebrate in Wilmington, Del. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

Letter writer Jane Hobbs claims that the First and Second amendments of the Constitution are given to us by God (“GOP proud,” Feb. 16). I’ve read the Bible cover to cover multiple times, and I can’t remember a single passage that specifically mentions guns. If my memory serves me, those rights were, in fact, granted to us about 240 years ago by slaveowners wearing long white wigs. Coincidentally, Ms. Hobbs’ letter states her opposition to men who wear wigs.

There is, however, one gift that God gave to every human being: free will. He gave us all the right to make our own decisions, including what we do with our own bodies and who we choose to love. God, who loved us all and through his only son gave to the poor and fed the hungry, would likely align politically with the Democrats if he were to visit 2023 America. Perhaps those who believe and cherish God’s love should follow his example a little more closely.