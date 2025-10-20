63°F
Letters

LETTER: Going high or low?

New York Attorney General Letitia James. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews)
David Tulanian Henderson
October 19, 2025 - 9:01 pm
 

Regarding “N.Y. attorney general indicted in fraud case” Review-Journal, Oct. 10): It appears that President Donald Trump is settling scores with old political foes such as New York Attorney General Leticia James. Maybe he should respect his office and act like Michelle Obama: “When they go low, we go high.” But Ms. James is hardly free of bias. When she ran for her position, she bragged how she would go after Mr. Trump. She made good on her promise. Yet, she failed to abide by her words that, “No one is above the law.” If, after examining the facts, a jury convicts her, she — New York’s highest legal officer — should honor the jury’s wishes.

