Letters

LETTER: Golden Knights GM puts the dagger in Marc-Andre Fleury

Allen Dohra Henderson
July 31, 2021 - 9:02 pm
 
Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) pauses during the National Anthem before the f ...
Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) pauses during the National Anthem before the first period of an NHL hockey game against Minnesota Wild at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Saturday, April 3, 2021. (Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Ed Graney should be run out of town for defending Golden Knight General Manager Kelly McCrimmon over the trade of Marc-Andre Fleury. Mr. McCrimmon put himself in the salary cap position. He put the dagger in Mr. Fleury”s back the day he traded for Robin Lehner. He was just pushing it all the way to the hilt this time.

Mr. Fleury was this team. Where would we have been this last season without him?

Golden Knights fans should boycott the first home exhibition game to voice our disapproval. We should all bet the under on team wins next season. And we should show up in mass for the Jan. 8 game against the Chicago Blackhawks. I quote James Bond, “Once a king, always a king, but once a knight is enough!”

