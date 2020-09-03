LETTER: Golden Knights insult the local police

Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP

It is time for hardworking Nevada nsto show entitled sports prima donnas that life can be as good as it can be without going to hockey games, watching hockey on TV or buying hockey merchandise. Players and owners should know who is buttering their bread. When they openly disrespect our police, it’s like spitting in the face of the community.

The only punishment that they understand is the pain in their wallets. Time to boycott the not-so Golden Knights.