Letters

LETTER: Golden Knights send wrong message

Jim Guynup Las Vegas
January 19, 2020 - 9:00 pm
 

I was once proud of the Vegas Golden Knights organization. No longer (“Knight Shift: Major shuffle sees Gallant fired, DeBoer hired,” Thursday Review-Journal). What kind of a lesson is it teaching our youth to fire the coach? That if you lose a few games, you’re a loser and not acceptable?

I think many Knight fans and management staff have become spoiled in their expectations. If we look at the NFL, how many teams have had losing seasons and yet the next year are in the Super Bowl?

I predict that Gerard Gallant will become the coach in Seattle and will win the Stanley Cup. Perhaps that would be a great learning moment.

