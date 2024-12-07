LETTER: Golden parachutes in North Las Vegas

Once again the poor taxpayers get fleeced by government employees being gluttons at the public trough. The recent severance package given to the North Las Vegas city manager is just the latest example (Friday Review-Journal online). He will receive close to $1 million as he walks out the door. I don’t blame the individuals. It’s a systemic problem. These government compensation systems have grown to serve those in government instead of the taxpayers funding this boondoggle. It’s turned into a racket. New laws need to be quickly passed to right this wrong being perpetrated on the taxpayers.