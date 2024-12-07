48°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Letters

LETTER: Golden parachutes in North Las Vegas

More Stories
LETTER: Dealing with tragedy
President Joe Biden speaks with reporters. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
LETTER: Biden goes back on his word
Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman is sworn in to her third and final term during a council meetin ...
LETTER: The Goodman statue
LETTER: Democrats take a major blow with Biden pardon
Curtis Williams Henderson
December 6, 2024 - 9:00 pm
 

Once again the poor taxpayers get fleeced by government employees being gluttons at the public trough. The recent severance package given to the North Las Vegas city manager is just the latest example (Friday Review-Journal online). He will receive close to $1 million as he walks out the door. I don’t blame the individuals. It’s a systemic problem. These government compensation systems have grown to serve those in government instead of the taxpayers funding this boondoggle. It’s turned into a racket. New laws need to be quickly passed to right this wrong being perpetrated on the taxpayers.

MOST READ
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
LETTER: Dealing with tragedy
Rudolph Gibson Pahrump

The holidays present special challenges for victim’s family.

President Joe Biden speaks with reporters. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
LETTER: Biden goes back on his word
Brian Freymueller Henderson

If Mr. Biden doesn’t want to further stain his legacy, he should use the same reasoning to pardon Mr. Trump. We have a month and a half to see if this occurs.

Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman is sworn in to her third and final term during a council meetin ...
LETTER: The Goodman statue
Tom Robinson Las Vegas

Here’s where they should move it.

LETTER: Democrats take a major blow with Biden pardon
Randy Klein Henderson

How about pardoning a man who not only protected our country as a Marine but continued to protect commuters on the New York subway? How about pardoning Daniel Perry?

Chuck Schumer of N.Y. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)
LETTER: Democrats offer more of the same
Paul Gary Las Vegas

Americans are getting what they asked for, and Democrats are picking at their scraps with no new leaders to be found in their ranks.

FILE - Hunter Biden, son of President Joe Biden. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)
LETTER: Biden the liar?
Randall Buie Henderson

We know that the far right respects lying because their flag-bearer won the presidency through constant lies and deception.

Bishop Gorman players greet Arbor View players following their 69-7 win for another Class 5A Di ...
LETTER: Bishop Gorman’s unfair advantage
Jeremy Christensen Las Vegas

No child should be forced to play against a team that plays by different rules. Bishop Gorman would be the pride of all Las Vegas if it only played other schools with the same rules.

MORE STORIES