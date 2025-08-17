90°F
Letters

LETTER: Good fees and bad fees?

Pedestrians pass by the elevator towers along The Strip on Aug. 5, 2025 in Las Vegas. (Kara Gil ...
Pedestrians pass by the elevator towers along The Strip on Aug. 5, 2025 in Las Vegas. (Kara Gildea/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @karagildeaphoto
Peter D. Kinsley Las Vegas
August 16, 2025 - 9:01 pm
 

I got a chuckle after reading a recent article in the Review-Journal. Bigwigs at the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority couldn’t contain their anger regarding visa fees that the Trump administration plans to impose on some international travelers. They say the “fees drive visitors elsewhere.” They say the fees “send a message that those visitors aren’t welcome” and will “increase costs without adding to people’s travel experience.”

According to the article, the fees will be placed on many second-world countries. Any traveler who can afford to fly international from these areas can easily afford the visa fees the “big beautiful bill” imposes.

Talk about the pot calling the kettle black. The same could be said for resort fees hotels charge in Clark County. But I suppose since a portion of those fees goes in the convention authority’s pockets, so they are a-OK.

