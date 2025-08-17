LETTER: Good fees and bad fees?

I got a chuckle after reading a recent article in the Review-Journal. Bigwigs at the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority couldn’t contain their anger regarding visa fees that the Trump administration plans to impose on some international travelers. They say the “fees drive visitors elsewhere.” They say the fees “send a message that those visitors aren’t welcome” and will “increase costs without adding to people’s travel experience.”

According to the article, the fees will be placed on many second-world countries. Any traveler who can afford to fly international from these areas can easily afford the visa fees the “big beautiful bill” imposes.

Talk about the pot calling the kettle black. The same could be said for resort fees hotels charge in Clark County. But I suppose since a portion of those fees goes in the convention authority’s pockets, so they are a-OK.