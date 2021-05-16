LETTER: Good riddance to bill that would abolish Nevada’s death penalty

Let’s carry out executions in a timely fashion. Condemned prisoners should not be allowed to sit on death row for 20 years or longer.

(Getty Images)

Assembly Bill 395 banning the death penalty in Nevada died in committee and will not advance (Friday Review-Journal). The executive director of the Nevada ACLU stated that he is embarrassed by this decision and that the people of Nevada are ready to end the death penalty. What a crock.

Most people who I know or talk to not only fully support the death penalty but would like to see it carried out in a more timely fashion. Condemned prisoners should not be allowed to sit on death row for 20 years or longer.