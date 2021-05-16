79°F
LETTER: Good riddance to bill that would abolish Nevada’s death penalty

Tim Hicks Las Vegas
May 15, 2021 - 9:02 pm
 
Assembly Bill 395 banning the death penalty in Nevada died in committee and will not advance (Friday Review-Journal). The executive director of the Nevada ACLU stated that he is embarrassed by this decision and that the people of Nevada are ready to end the death penalty. What a crock.

Most people who I know or talk to not only fully support the death penalty but would like to see it carried out in a more timely fashion. Condemned prisoners should not be allowed to sit on death row for 20 years or longer.

