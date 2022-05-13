81°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Homicide Tracker
Thing to do
Letters

LETTER: GOP and abortion

Lev Schneiderman Las Vegas
May 12, 2022 - 9:01 pm
 
Demonstrators gather outside the Lloyd D George Courthouse during a March for Reproductive Righ ...
Demonstrators gather outside the Lloyd D George Courthouse during a March for Reproductive Rights and Justice on Saturday, Oct. 2,2021, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

As a conservative Republican, I am vehemently opposed to anyone or any government agency telling any Americans what personal decisions they cannot make for themselves in their own private lives.

If a woman is opposed to abortion, don’t abort her pregnancy. If a women would rather abort than bring an unwanted child into this world, her decision is solely hers.

I do believe a woman who decides to abort should consider this action as soon as she discovers she is pregnant.

Ideally, there should be no Roe v. Wade or anti-abortion laws like the one in Texas. Trying to impose a personal private view which one sincerely believes upon another by legal means is wrong and should not be tolerated.

This also serves as advice for GOP political candidates. They should tone down the anti-abortion rhetoric and take a neutral position on this sensitive issue.

MOST READ
1
‘I think we should be concerned’: COVID cases on the rise again in Southern Nevada
‘I think we should be concerned’: COVID cases on the rise again in Southern Nevada
2
Raiders’ 2022 schedule announced
Raiders’ 2022 schedule announced
3
Judge: Prosecutors can access medical records in Henry Ruggs’ fatal DUI case
Judge: Prosecutors can access medical records in Henry Ruggs’ fatal DUI case
4
Busy Las Vegas Boulevard intersection set to close for 28 hours
Busy Las Vegas Boulevard intersection set to close for 28 hours
5
Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas giving $5K bonuses to each employee
Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas giving $5K bonuses to each employee
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST