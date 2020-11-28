41°F
Letters

LETTER: GOP claims in Silver State don’t hold water

Kirk Christopher Moll Las Vegas
November 27, 2020 - 9:00 pm
 
President Donald Trump. AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
In response to Adam Laxalt’s Nov. 17 commentary, I can guarantee that if Nevada had been called for Donald Trump, Mr. Laxalt would not be saying a word about election integrity.

His righteous indignation is laughable. He and other state Republicans are simply trying to overturn Joe Biden’s win in Nevada, in which he won by more than 30,000 votes. This is not Florida 2000 where the margin was 537 votes. Also, no evidence has been presented of widespread voter fraud anywhere in the United States, including Nevada.

Mr. Laxalt’s behavior is anti-democratic and embarrassing to our state.

