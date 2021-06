Elected officials took an oath to uphold and defend the Constitution of the United States. The senators did not.

Trump supporters try to break through a police barrier, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, at the Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

Senate Republicans voted to block a bipartisan investigation of the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. Elected officials took an oath to uphold and defend the Constitution of the United States. The senators did not. Five people are dead. And the Capitol was trashed. The senators are teaching our young people the wrong lessons.