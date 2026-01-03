LETTER: GOP has reason to sweat the midterms

In his recent letter to the editor, Tom Hicks asked an interesting question. He was wondering why Republicans should worry about the midterm elections given that the Democratic Party’s approval rating is a lowly 18 percent. There are many reasons why the Democrats may very well win the midterms, but the main concern lies between the basic ideological differences of both parties.

Those who lean Democrat favor larger government and social welfare, while Republicans favor smaller government, individual liberties and free markets. It’s tough to pass up voting for “free money” for all versus more freedom to create your own wealth and then to give a helping hand to those who need help.

What the Democrats fail to understand is that there is no “free money.” That is why our country is $38 trillion in debt. Yet they will still vote the same way. It’s a feel-good vote. It makes little sense, but that is why the Democrats may very well win the midterm election.