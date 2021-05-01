LETTER: GOP-hating letter writer needs to check out her own side

(Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

In response to the April 24 letter in which writer Judith Lachance stated when referring to Republicans: “They also quietly or not so quietly support domestic terrorism, white supremacy, anti-Semitism and systemic racism.” Maybe I can enlighten Ms. Lachance with a few facts.

The Democratic Party was the party of the slave owner and also the party of the Confederacy. Members of the Democratic Party, after the Civil War, created the Ku Klux Klan. They not only terrorized, murdered and lynched countless Black Americans but also Jewish Americans, and this continued well into the 1900s.

After the Civil War, Jim Crow legislation was written by Democrat legislatures and enforced by Democrat governors. In the 1930s, when the Nazis were trying to figure out how to separate the Jewish people from the rest of their society, they used the racist Jim Crow legislation to help them decide how to do it.

More recently, former President Barack Obama spent 20 years in a church that honored the anti-Semitic Louis Farrakhan. Pictures of the two of them together were not released to the public until he was out of office. We watched Mr. Obama turn his back on Israel for the eight years of his presidency, and it looks as if Joe Biden is going to do the same.

Even more recently, we have all watched Democrat governors and Democrat mayors allow Marxist/communist organizations such as Black Lives Matter and antifa loot, burn and terrorize their cities.