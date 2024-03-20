61°F
Letters

LETTER: GOP headed for November debacle

Hank Schmidt Las Vegas
March 19, 2024 - 9:02 pm
 
Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
I can’t wait for this year’s presidential election. It will almost certainly result in a devastating loss for Republicans. And then the Republican Party should take a hard look at itself, grow a pair and renounce Donald Trump.

Our country needs two strong political parties, both with strong moral convictions. The current Republican Party is neither strong nor moral. It stands for no principles, but is ethically bankrupt and bows to Mr. Trump’s wishes.

In November, Republicans will lose elections up and down the ballot. This is not just wishful thinking. First, it is highly likely that Mr. Trump will be convicted of a criminal felony. Does anyone seriously think his run for the presidency can survive a criminal felony conviction?

Second, many down-ticket Republicans who depend on campaign funding from the Republican National Committee will find there is no money for them. Mr. Trump’s conviction will cause contributions to dry up — and whatever money does come in will be siphoned off to pay his legal bills. Kiss the House and the Senate goodbye.

With any luck, the Republican Party will rise from the ashes of its looming, but self-made, debacle. But changes will be required if the party is to remake itself into the party it once was, the party of Romney, McCain and Lincoln.

For our country’s sake, I hope it can.

Joe Biden. Las Vegas Review-Journal
J.J. Schrader Henderson

Russian President Vladimir Putin. (Alexandr Demyanchuk, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)
Bob Valentine Las Vegas

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
James Winkowski Scottsdale, Arizona

