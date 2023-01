The Capitol is seen in Washington, Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2018, as lawmakers return from the holiday break tomorrow. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

In his Sunday letter, Howard Claeson stated he likes the way the new GOP House has started with open debate and compromise. I also like what I see. On things that mattered, the previous Democrat House voted 100 percent as directed by Speaker Nancy Pelosi. The GOP is off in the right direction by moving away from the totalitarian practices of the previous Congress.