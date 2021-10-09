LETTER: GOP hypocrisy on the national debt

Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)

Donald Trump, then the president, raised the deficit nearly $8 trillion. What we got for that, other than a few panels on a wall, I do not know. Now that it is time for us to repay what Mr. Trump spent, the Republicans are acting as if they were not involved in all his spending.

I realize that the debt ceiling has been raised in the past, but to act as if Mitch McConnell and the boys have had nothing to do with spending is a total disgrace. During Mr. Trump’s term, they spent like kids in a candy store — and now it is utter hypocrisy on their part.

Own up to it and repay your country’s debt. The last thing we need now is for the government to shut down and default on our debt.