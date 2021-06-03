LETTER: GOP infrastructure compromise appears a good deal

Our country’s infrastructure and government is in such awful, pathetic shape. We need this bill desperately. Politics be darned.

It looks as if Republicans actually offered an infrastructure bill that adds money for our infrastructure — there’s no pork that doesn’t belong, such as health and child care. Those issues belong in a different bill.

This looks like a plus for America and the first sane, intelligent and moral bill Republicans have worked on in 10 or more years. I hope they support their own compromise and are not just playing unethical games.

I also hope the Democrats agree to at least some of this. Our country’s infrastructure and government is in such awful, pathetic shape. We need this bill desperately. Politics be darned.