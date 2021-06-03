105°F
LETTER: GOP infrastructure compromise appears a good deal

Paul Gary Las Vegas
June 2, 2021 - 6:01 pm
 
Updated June 2, 2021 - 9:00 pm

It looks as if Republicans actually offered an infrastructure bill that adds money for our infrastructure — there’s no pork that doesn’t belong, such as health and child care. Those issues belong in a different bill.

This looks like a plus for America and the first sane, intelligent and moral bill Republicans have worked on in 10 or more years. I hope they support their own compromise and are not just playing unethical games.

I also hope the Democrats agree to at least some of this. Our country’s infrastructure and government is in such awful, pathetic shape. We need this bill desperately. Politics be darned.

