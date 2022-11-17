47°F
Letters

LETTER: GOP is the party of secure elections

Troy Pyles Saint George, Utah
November 16, 2022 - 9:01 pm
 
Chester County, Pa., election workers check mail-in and absentee ballots for the 2020 General E ...
Chester County, Pa., election workers check mail-in and absentee ballots for the 2020 General Election in the United States at West Chester University, Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, in West Chester, Pa. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

Democracy relies on elections that citizens have confidence in. Republicans are the party of secure elections.

Early voting by mail, lack of citizenship proof to register, weak signature verification and not requiring voter ID all combine to raise questions about integrity.

If it’s too difficult for everyone to get to the polls on Election Day, expand in-person voting to three or four days. Eighty percent of American adults believe an ID should be required. If this was a true democracy, their opinion would count.

