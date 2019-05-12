74°F
Letters

LETTER: GOP needs to mount a moral defense of capitalism

Stan McClure Las Vegas
May 11, 2019 - 9:00 pm
 

Conservatives of all stripes are now attacking the Green New Deal by pointing out (correctly) that such widespread government control of the economy will not work, will raise taxes, will cost too much, etc. But you will not hear them denounce this latest collectivist scheme for being immoral. Therefore, they will continue to lose the battle of ideas.

Influential people including Karl Marx and Pope Francis — and countless others in between — have held that capitalism is an immoral system. Unfortunately, the conservative so-called defenders of capitalism agree. They concede the moral high ground to the leftists, but then attempt to justify capitalism as a necessary evil because it “works” and because men will never be selfless enough to voluntarily make the sacrifices that collectivism demands.

The leftists will continue to gain ground, no matter how much misery their programs produce, until capitalists begin to defend capitalism as a system that is both moral and practical. They must make the case that it is collectivism that is immoral because it obliterates individual rights and turns us all into helpless servants of the state.

Entrance to Northwest Academy, a private boarding school in Amargosa Valley. (Michael Quine/Las ...
LETTER: There’s more to the Northwest Academy story
Brent Facer St. George, Utah

Your series “Deserted in the Desert” about Northwest Academy ignored some important facts. Any entity working with maladapted youth will have allegations.

LETTER: Nevada teachers struggling with unruly students
John A. Bauman Las Vegas

I’ve been married to a middle-school teacher for more than 30 years. I believe teacher-student relationships have gradually gotten worse over that time.

Former U.S. Vice President Al Gore discusses climate change on Tuesday, April 30, 2019, at UNLV ...
LETTER: Al Gore’s impressive speech at UNLV
Rita Ransom Las Vegas

As an attendee at Al Gore’s excellent presentation at UNLV, I was very pleased to see Henry Brean’s comprehensive summary of the event.

(AP Photo/Elliott Spagat, File)
LETTER: Measles outbreaks and the Southern border
John Robison Las Vegas

In a letter to the editor, Jerry Fink asks if anyone else suspects “a correlation between the sudden outbreak of communicable diseases … and thousands of migrants overwhelming our Southern border.”

Hoover Dam and the Mike O'Callaghan-Pat Tillman Memorial Bridge are seen from the Colorado Rive ...
LETTER: Fancier pools on the Strip
Darlene Nix Henderson

It’s interesting to read in the Sunday Business section about the hotel/casinos building bigger pools and mini-waterfronts.

Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn. (Scott Applewhite, File)
LETTER: Ilhan Omar is anti-America
Walter Gunther Las Vegas

Ilhan Omar, from Minnesota, was elected to the U.S. House of Representatives. She should be removed from her position.