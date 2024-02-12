LETTER: GOP runs from immigration compromise

Because while Mr. Trump might be looking for his next reality TV gig, the rest of us are just looking for some real solutions.

Former president Donald Trump. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

I had to chuckle into my coffee when I heard about the Republican rejection of the bipartisan immigration bill. It’s like watching a sitcom in which the characters keep making the same silly mistakes over and over again, except this time it’s our government.

While President Joe Biden is out there trying to untangle the mess, it seems Donald Trump is still stuck in his own reality TV show, where drama reigns supreme and policy takes a backseat. I can almost hear the dramatic music playing in the background as Republicans dance around the issue, twirling with Mr. Trump’s campaign rhetoric instead of facing the music.

I mean, who needs progress when you can have political theatrics? It’s like they’re auditioning for a role in “Immigration: The Soap Opera,” where every episode ends with a cliffhanger and no resolution in sight.

So to our Republican friends: It’s time to put down the popcorn, step away from the TV remote and start working on behalf of the American people. Because while Mr. Trump might be looking for his next reality TV gig, the rest of us are just looking for some real solutions.