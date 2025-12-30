LETTER: GOP shouldn’t worry about the midterms
Democratic Party approval rating is in the tank.
While watching the news recently, it was reported that the Republican Party is concerned about the midterm elections next year. The same broadcast reported that the Democratic Party approval rating was a whopping 18 percent. My question: With an approval rating this low, and with undocumented immigrants being deported in huge numbers, what will remain of the Democratic voting base, and why should Republicans be worried?