Letters

LETTER: GOP shouldn’t worry about the midterms

Tim Hicks Las Vegas
December 29, 2025 - 9:00 pm
 

While watching the news recently, it was reported that the Republican Party is concerned about the midterm elections next year. The same broadcast reported that the Democratic Party approval rating was a whopping 18 percent. My question: With an approval rating this low, and with undocumented immigrants being deported in huge numbers, what will remain of the Democratic voting base, and why should Republicans be worried?

