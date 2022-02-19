52°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Homicide Tracker
Thing to do
Covid | Vaccide Data
Letters

LETTER: GOP thinks its headed to victory in November

Charles Parrish Las Vegas
February 18, 2022 - 9:00 pm
 
(K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
(K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Republicans are busy peppering all media with midterm election predictions that history dictates Republicans will win. Because there are more democratic registered voters, these claims can come true only if Democrats fail to vote or decide to vote for the other party.

With a bare minimum of senators — including two who don’t seem to know what is best for the country — Democrats have managed to pass needed legislation that pulled us out of economic ruin and staved off the COVID-19 virus. What have Republicans done? They’ve voted “no” as a block and tried to derail every proposal presented. And they are claiming that the most problem-free election in history was a fraud and that Donald Trump won. Also they have worked at the state level to make it harder to vote and to count your vote.

Don’t let the do-nothing’s win. Benjamin Franklin said that we have “a republic, if we can keep it.” Help keep our republic. Vote. It is your right, your duty and the only way to save our way of life.

MOST READ
1
5 Vegas pizzerias land among top 100 in US, ranking says
5 Vegas pizzerias land among top 100 in US, ranking says
2
Woman sentenced for causing death of man she pushed off Las Vegas bus
Woman sentenced for causing death of man she pushed off Las Vegas bus
3
Nick Saban says lack of leadership led to Henry Ruggs’ crash
Nick Saban says lack of leadership led to Henry Ruggs’ crash
4
Gaming Commission approves Apollo acquisition of Venetian, Palazzo
Gaming Commission approves Apollo acquisition of Venetian, Palazzo
5
Raiders sign free-agent offensive lineman
Raiders sign free-agent offensive lineman
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
(The Associated Press)
LETTER: What happened to a limited federal government?
Nicholas P. Gartner Henderson

Today, partisan politics rule the government and make it unrecognizable from the limited federal government envisioned by the Founders.

(Getty Images)
LETTER: A good read on Sunday
Jack Corrick Boulder City

Review-Journal Viewpoints section shined.

(Getty Images)
LETTER: Drug use and personal responsibility
Paula Reber Las Vegas

While I agree with swift and just punishment for drug dealers, I think we’re overlooking one facet of the problem: personal responsibility.

Hillary Clinton. (AP Photo/Craig Ruttle)
LETTER: Another round for Hillary Clinton?
Bart Alexander Henderson

The last time the Democrats put Hillary Clinton at the top of the ticket, she alienated so many men and moderate voters that we got four years of Donald Trump.