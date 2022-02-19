LETTER: GOP thinks its headed to victory in November

(K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Republicans are busy peppering all media with midterm election predictions that history dictates Republicans will win. Because there are more democratic registered voters, these claims can come true only if Democrats fail to vote or decide to vote for the other party.

With a bare minimum of senators — including two who don’t seem to know what is best for the country — Democrats have managed to pass needed legislation that pulled us out of economic ruin and staved off the COVID-19 virus. What have Republicans done? They’ve voted “no” as a block and tried to derail every proposal presented. And they are claiming that the most problem-free election in history was a fraud and that Donald Trump won. Also they have worked at the state level to make it harder to vote and to count your vote.

Don’t let the do-nothing’s win. Benjamin Franklin said that we have “a republic, if we can keep it.” Help keep our republic. Vote. It is your right, your duty and the only way to save our way of life.