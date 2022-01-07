46°F
LETTER: GOP’s Annie Black needs a primer on ‘energy independence’

John Burke Henderson
January 6, 2022 - 9:02 pm
 
In response to your Tuesday story about Annie Black becoming a Republican congressional candidate:

If elected, Ms. Black would put the Keystone pipeline on track to get the United Sates “energy independent.” Does she not know this oil would come from Alberta, Canada, not the United States, and would be pumped to Houston where it could be refined for shipment overseas? If the United States saw any of this product, it would require bidding against other countries for foreign Canadian oil. This is not energy independence.

