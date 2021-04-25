74°F
Letters

LETTER: GOP’s Cegavske censure was ridiculous

Roy Moffett Las Vegas
April 24, 2021 - 9:01 pm
 
Nevada's Secretary of State Barbara Cegavske.
Nevada's Secretary of State Barbara Cegavske. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal via AP, file)

I couldn’t agree more with your April 16 editorial, “The Nevada Republican Party’s misplaced priorities.”

First, the party should reverse the censure of Secretary of State Barbara Cegavske, the only Republican statewide office holder. She deserves better. Next, the state GOP must move on from the 2020 election and focus on upcoming candidacies and elections. Notwithstanding the commendable fact that Republicans broke the Democrats’ Assembly supermajority, there is still much work to be done.

As the editorial stated, with the Democrats in Nevada (and the country as a whole) lurching to the hard left, this is an opportune time to court the moderate Dems who might be appalled at the left-wing socialist agenda. Finally, court the independents, who might also be appalled at the direction the country and the state are taking. I would think this should be a fairly easy task, and the outcome could be monumental.

