LETTER: Gov. Joe Lombardo vetoes gun safety bills

When the governor was in law enforcement, would he have had the same opinion?

Gov. Joe Lombardo speaks at Mountain View Christian School in May 2023 in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Gov. Joe Lombardo was wrong to veto three gun bills last week, including one that imposed an age limit for certain gun purchases. The bills supposedly infringed on the constitutional rights of citizens. Does the age limit for a driver’s license infringe? Does the age limit for alcohol and tobacco use infringe?

When the governor was in law enforcement would he have had the same opinion? The age limit for other weapons remains the same. Why would a teenager need to have an automatic weapon with the capability of holding a large capacity of bullets?

I truly see this governor being a one-termer.