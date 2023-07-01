93°F
Letters

LETTER: Gov. Lombardo has landlords’ backs

Marcia Romano Las Vegas
June 30, 2023 - 9:00 pm
 
Nevada Gov. Joe Lombardo. (AP Photo/Tom R. Smedes, File)

Gov. Joe Lombardo was right in realizing that Senate Bill 335 would have put onerous burdens on landlords to evict nonpaying tenants. If anything, the easier it is to get rid of nonpaying tenants, the easier it is for tenants who need a second chance with “iffy” credit to find housing and for rents to stay affordable.

Tenants who know they can be evicted are more likely to pay on time and be decent tenants. Democrats and the Legal Aid Center do not want tenants to be evicted, period.

There were also a number of bills that legislative Democrats wanted to pass regarding rent control that luckily did not make it into law. They would have hurt the affordable rental market. Just look to California, which has crazy rent control (think Santa Monica and San Francisco). The state also has made it difficult to evict nonpaying tenants. Look how affordable rents in California are. They are out of control and that would happen in Las Vegas.

